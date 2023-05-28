HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adalat for Kozhikode South on June 10

May 28, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The public convention and ward-level adalat for Kozhikode South constituency, where Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will listen to public grievances, will be held on June 10, 17, and 18 at KCMA UP School Kachilatt, GVHSS, Azhchavattom, and GVHSS, Payyanakkal respectively. The grievances to be considered include land disputes, border disputes, unauthorised constructions, encroachments, certificates, licenses, wetland protection, pensions, welfare funds, compensations, pollution, waste management, stray dogs, dangerous trees, protection of elderly, street lights, building rules, drinking water sources, ration cards, scholarships and rehabilitation. The applications shall be submitted either through ward councillors or at the MLA’s office directly or through the mail ID mlakkdsouth@gmail.com before May 30, a press release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.