Acupuncture practitioners seek legislation against illegal practice

February 26, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Acupuncture Science Association (ASA), an organisation representing practitioners of the Chinese traditional medicine, has urged the State government to take steps to control its illegal practice.

Abdul Gafoor, president, and V.V. Anupama, treasurer, ASA Kerala State committee, told the media on February 26 (Monday) that acupuncture should never be used for delivery or other emergency medical conditions. This comes against the backdrop of a botched home delivery incident using acupuncture treatment in Thiruvananthapuram after which the mother and the newborn died.

While condemning the use of acupuncture for delivery, the ASA functionaries said that some untrained people were found to have been using the treatment in an unscientific manner. They urged the government to bring in legislation to control the practice.

