Acts of kindness mark Thiruvonam eve in Kozhikode

Organisations, individuals reach out to the poor with Onam kits

Despite the COVID-19 situation, the kind acts of preparing and distributing Onam kits by a number of charity groups, voluntary organisations and political party workers came to the relief of thousands of poor families in Kozhikode district on the eve of Thiruvonam on Sunday.

Besides the Onam kits being supplied by the government, residents’ collectives, youth clubs and student organisations put together their humble contributions to provide kits to maximum number of families. Volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) were in the forefront to cover all their adopted villages with about 2,700 kits. NSS district coordinator S. Sreechith said the remaining 300 kits would be delivered by Monday morning.

Most of the local administrators were found mobilising voluntary contributions apart form their own funds to care for underprivileged families. Azhiyoor panchayat came up with separate kits for BUDS special school children.

Among many youth clubs, ‘Poomaram Brothers’ at Mokeri in Kunnummal panchayat supplied vegetable kits to over 200 households in their small village. It also marked the fifth anniversary of the youth collective in a unique way.

Onam feast

Office-bearers of the Kottuli-based Yuvadhara Club said they would distribute home-made Onasadya to over 500 persons staying in various rehabilitation centres. “We made all the arrangements for it on Sunday. We have been offering free sadya to poor people around us for the past 19 years,” they said.

Some hoteliers also prepared the traditional Onasadya on Sunday for the poor and those living on the streets.

Circle Inspector of Kozhikode Town Station A. Umesh said Thiruvonam eve was special for policemen. “For us, it was a memorable day as students from Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College came to us with the traditional Onasadya. They did it to show their respects to the service of the police during the pandemic period,” he said.