ADVERTISEMENT

Actor C.V. Dev passes away

June 27, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

C.V. Dev

Actor C.V. Dev, 83, passed away in Kozhikode on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for cardiac ailments at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for a few days.

Dev has acted in plays such as Sthithi,Gopuranadayil, Agraharam and Paanan Padatha Pattu. He debuted in cinema with Yaro Oral directed by Pavithran. He is noted for his roles in the movies Sandesham, Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Chekkan, English Medium, Chandrolsavam, Urumbukal Urangarilla, Sadayam, Pattabhishekam, Manassinakkare, Katha Thudarunnu and Mizhi Randilum to name a few.

Dev was a B-High Grade artist at All India Radio, Kozhikode. He is also a recipient of P.J. Antony memorial award and the Guru Pooja award of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is survived by wife Janaki and children Sukanya, Sukavya and Sukathmajan. The funeral will be held at West Hill crematorium at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

death

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US