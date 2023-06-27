Actor C.V. Dev passes away

June 27, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

Actor C.V. Dev, 83, passed away in Kozhikode on Monday. He was undergoing treatment for cardiac ailments at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for a few days.

Dev has acted in plays such as Sthithi,Gopuranadayil, Agraharam and Paanan Padatha Pattu. He debuted in cinema with Yaro Oral directed by Pavithran. He is noted for his roles in the movies Sandesham, Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Chekkan, English Medium, Chandrolsavam, Urumbukal Urangarilla, Sadayam, Pattabhishekam, Manassinakkare, Katha Thudarunnu and Mizhi Randilum to name a few.

Dev was a B-High Grade artist at All India Radio, Kozhikode. He is also a recipient of P.J. Antony memorial award and the Guru Pooja award of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

He is survived by wife Janaki and children Sukanya, Sukavya and Sukathmajan. The funeral will be held at West Hill crematorium at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.