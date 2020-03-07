Activists to take out protest march against neglect of port

The Beypore Port Development Committee on Friday said it would take out a march to the collectorate on March 9 seeking the overall development of the port to equip it to greet more international cargo ships and facilitate easy movement of vessels by completing the pending dredging works and extension of wharfs.

At a press conference here, the committee leaders alleged that cargo vessels were finding it hard to anchor near the port with the huge deposit of silt in the area. During the tidal fluctuations, it was found affecting the movement of vessels, they said.

U. Pokker, chairman of the committee, said the poor length of the existing wharfs and the damaged cranes were creating a lot of trouble for the cargo vessel operators. Many a time, the wharfs were also found inadequate to manage the number of ships coming to Beypore, he said.

Committee leaders N. Anil Kumar and A.E. Mathew said several acres of land owned by the Port Department remained unused near the Beypore Port in the absence of a proper development plan. Even the port land earlier given on lease for the use of Steel Industries Kerala Limited was not taken back after the permitted term, they claimed.

According to them, official apathy was the main reason for the backwardness of Beypore Port, which was once the hub of maritime trade and had assumed a prominent role in connecting Kerala with West Asia. Though the State government had taken into possession three acres for port development, the transfer of land documents for starting any development activity was not done due to negligence on the part of a few officials, they claimed.