Activists oppose homoeopathy camp for differently abled

Health activists have objected to a proposed free health and rehabilitation camp for differently abled children organised by a group of homoeopaths under the banner of Hahnemannian Association of Dr. Prafull Vijayakar’s Predictive Homoeopathy (HAPPHY), at Kozhikode on Sunday.

Functionaries of Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE) Kerala, a platform of science activists and doctors, have petitioned the Travancore-Cochin Medical Council, Kozhikode District Collector and the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city).

Organisers of the camp claimed that they offer treatment for genetic disorders such as autism, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, hyperactivity, and mental retardation. Doctors trained in ‘predictive homoeopathy’ would be present there and medicines would be distributed for free. The organisers also offer to hold follow-up camps in Kozhikode in the future. M.K. Muneer, MLA, is scheduled to open the event.

‘Not recognised’

In the complaint, CAPSULE members pointed out that HAPPHY was not legally authorised to conduct such events.

‘Predictive homoeopathy’, reportedly developed by Dr. Vijayakar, was not a recognised branch of medicine in the country. No medical or scientific evidence or documents were available about the side-effects the treatment.

U. Nandakumar of CAPSULE Kerala said the organisers had given advertisements of the event offering cure for genetic disorders. “Placing ads is against the code of conduct of a registered homoeopathy practitioner. It also violates the Drugs and Magical Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954,” he said. It was not yet known if Dr. Vijayakar had registered himself with the medical council. Though the organisers vouched for the authenticity of the treatment, no reputed medical or science journal had published any paper on it. The event also curtailed the rights of differently abled children, under the Rights to Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016, as a system of medicine was being forced upon them, he added.

HAPPHY president Sanjeev M. Lazar told The Hindu that the activists of CAPSULE were misled by certain vested interests. He claimed that the organisers were registered homoeopathy practitioners and such camps were being held in various cities across the country, including Mumbai, Pune, and Varanasi. The treatment offered there was found to be effective among children suffering from genetic disorders. Dr. Lazar claimed that all the members of the association were recognised homoeopathy practitioners.

Meanwhile, the city police gave a go-ahead to the event, claiming they could not find anything illegal in it.