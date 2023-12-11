Activist calls for awareness on condition of political prisoners

December 11, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST

Kozhikode

A political convention held here on Sunday called for greater awareness on the condition of political prisoners in the country who were forced to languish in jails without trial for years.

Opening the event, Telugu writer and social activist B. Anuradha said people who worked for the minorities, Dalits, and women were being targeted by the establishment and put behind bars. She pointed out that Muslims were living in fear after the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre. Many Muslim youth were arrested, and some others were killed during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Most of them continue to be in jail, Ms. Anuradha said.

She alleged that even in the Bhima Koregaon case, while no action was being taken against the perpetrators of violence, social activists were being lodged in prisons. Medical treatment was being denied to political prisoners who were ill, and they were not getting even books and pen. Conspiracy charges were being filed against over 100 people in one single case even though previous court rulings had said that such cases would not stand legal scrutiny if there were more than three accused persons, Ms. Anuradha added.

Social activist P.A. Shyna said political and legal fight would be necessary to ensure justice for political prisoners who were compelled to live in jail without trial. The event was organised by human rights organisations.

