Active COVID caseload drops to 21,247 in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

19 September 2021 21:00 IST

Active COVID-19 caseload dropped to 21,247 in Kozhikode district on Sunday. As many as 17,445 infected persons are under home isolation.

While only 1,957 fresh cases were reported, the number of recoveries surged to 3,065.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 1,927 cases of local transmission of infection, while the source of 23 others is not known. As many as 10,198 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation reported 394 cases of locally acquired infections.

