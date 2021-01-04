Kozhikode

Active COVID caseload drops below 6,000 in Kozhikode

Active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode district has dropped to 5,857 when 511 people newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 583 others recovered from the infection on Sunday.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, there were 493 locally acquired infections and the source of 13 others was not known. Kozhikode corporation reported 114 cases of local transmission while Vadakara had 33 cases, Ulliyeri 29, and Puthuppady 20. As many as 5,420 samples were tested on the day and the daily test positivity rate is 9.42%.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 12:32:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/active-covid-caseload-drops-below-6000-in-kozhikode/article33489273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY