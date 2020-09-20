Active COVID-19 cases cross 4,000-mark in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

20 September 2020

536 more test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in district

Active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district crossed the 4,000-mark on Sunday after 536 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. As many as 4,108 people are under treatment here now.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that 485 people got the infection through local transmission. The source was unknown in 32 cases. Twelve persons had returned from other States and seven from abroad. As many as 240 people recovered from the infection too.

The number of local transmission cases in Kozhikode Corporation rose to 195, of whom four are health workers. Beypore alone has 80 cases, Vadakara 42 and Feroke 23. In a separate release, the Kozhikode Corporation said that 979 antigen tests were conducted within the civic body and 136 people were tested positive for the virus.

