Active COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

07 October 2020 21:01 IST

1,576 people test positive in the district in the highest single-day spike

Active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district reached 10,957 on Wednesday when 1,576 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. This is the highest single-day spike so far.

Health officials pointed out that 9,951 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours, and that the results of 9,776 were made available on Wednesday. The test positivity ratio, which determines the prevalence of the infection among the tested population, remains high at 15.04%. It is thrice the standard of 5% set by the World Health Organisation. However, the accumulative test positivity rate so far has been 6.35%.

According to the District Medical Officer, 1,471 people got infected through local transmission. The source of infection in 88 persons was unknown. As many as 327 people from within the Kozhikode Corporation acquired the infection through local contact. A total of 5,872 people are in home isolation. There are 35 health workers among the newly infected persons.

Three deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. They include a 70-year-old woman from Kodoor, an 87-year-old man from Muthuvallur, and a 50-year-old man from Palengad, all in Malappuram district, said a bulletin.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran called for compliance with restrictions in the wake of the severity of cases in the district. Pointing out that large gatherings at public places were the main reason for the current situation, he said none should venture out unless for emergency needs. Otherwise, it will not only affect them, but also those sick people and senior citizens at their homes.

All frontline workers, including health workers and police personnel, are now getting infected. If people do not abide by rules, restrictions will be made more stringent, he said in a release.