Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Kozhikode

541 people test positive, 782 recover

Active COVID-19 cases and the number of people undergoing treatment in government-designated hospitals have been declining in Kozhikode in the past few weeks.

As many as 541 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, when 6,601 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 8.19%. According to the District Medical Officer, the active cases from the district on Tuesday are 7,072, of whom 4,862 are in home isolation. There were 782 recoveries. Only 338 people are under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital and the Government General Hospital.

A release said there were 493 cases of locally acquired infections and the source was unknown in 37 cases. Kozhikode Corporation had 162 cases of local transmission of the infection, Nochad 21 and Ulliyeri 20. Four deaths were reported from the medical college hospital on Monday and Tuesday.

In Wayanad

As many as 103 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 100 persons, including a health worker, were infected through local contact. Two new patients had returned from abroad and one person came from Maharashtra.

The district has so far reported 9,762 COVID-19 cases. As many as 8,663 recovered from the disease, including 111 persons on Tuesday.

The total number of active cases is 1,033 and there are 9,804 persons under observation.

In Malappuram

As many as 852 people tested positive in Malappuram district on Tuesday. District officials said there were 617 recoveries on the day.

When 796 of the new patients had contracted the virus through direct contact with infected persons, the source of infection could not be traced in 38 cases. There were six health workers among the new cases in Malappuram.

Officials said 7,964 people were currently under treatment across Malappuram, and most of them were under observation at their respective homes. More than 84,000 people were quarantined in the district.

(With inputs from Wayanad and Malappuram bureaus)