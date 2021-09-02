Active COVID-19 caseload spirals in Kozhikode

3,531 more test positive for SARS-CoV-2; TPR at 21.11%

Active COVID-19 caseload rose to 34,415 in Kozhikode district on Thursday, with 3,531 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

As many as 506 people are at various government hospitals, and 1,293 are at private hospitals. A total of 28,192 are in home isolation. Other patients are being treated at panchayat-level domiciliary centres, first-line and second-line treatment centres.

A release by District Medical Officer V. Jayashree said that 16,947 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 21.11%. Of the fresh cases, 3,471 were locally acquired infections, and the source of 48 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 453 cases of local transmission, Puthuppady 115, and Koyilandy and Thalakkulathur 109 each. Only 1,369 people recovered.

Meanwhile, District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy has ordered a ban on public transport in places that are under lockdown and those which had been declared containment zones. It will be in force for some time. The Regional Transport Officer, District Transport Officer, and officials of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be in charge of controlling movement of vehicles from and to the said areas.

Vehicles are not supposed to stop or let passengers board or alight from them in places where restrictions are in place in view of the high weekly infection population ratio (WIPR). Action will be initiated against those who violate the rule.