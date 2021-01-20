Active COVID-19 caseload rising steadily in Kozhikode

In over two weeks, it has gone up from 5,857 to 7,036

It looks like the active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode district, which dipped below 6,000-mark in the first week of the month, is steadily increasing now. This fact is not being perceived as a surge because an equal number of recoveries are being reported every day.

The number of people under treatment for the infection in the district had dropped to 5,857 on January 3. In two weeks, however, it jumped above 6,000 again when the active caseload reached 6,487 on January 16. With 770 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday, the number of people undergoing treatment for the infection reached 7,036 now. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) is oscillating between 8% and 13% for quite some time now. The cumulative TPR is 9.2%.

An equally significant issue is the number of people who test positive for the virus after their death. According to the medical bulletins released by the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in the last few days, every day there are one or two patients who are brought dead to the casualty ward, and later found to be infected.

Health Department sources said that there could be an inordinate delay in detecting the infection, because more and more people are reluctant to undergo tests, going by the frequent dip in its numbers over the past few weeks. By the time they reach the hospital, their condition would have been critical. With a majority of people opting for home isolation, there is a drastic dip in the number of those getting admitted to hospitals as well. Ground-level staff, however, refuted the allegation that there were lapses in their surveillance of those under home isolation.

The arrival of the Covishield vaccine, a general lethargy towards observing the pandemic protocol and the shift of attention towards political developments have been cited as some of the reasons for the current situation.