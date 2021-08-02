Active COVID-19 caseload inching close to 25,000 in Kozhikode

Active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode district inched closed to 25,000 on Monday when 1,772 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. As many as 24,798 people are under treatment for the infection here now.

At one point, the active caseload had been brought down below 10,000. According to the District Medical Officer, 1,734 people were infected through local transmission and the source of 28 others was unknown. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 377 of those locally acquired infections, Koduvally 119, Koyilandy 71, and Kunnamangalam 62. As many as 14,362 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 12.52%. A total of 1,592 people recovered from the infection as well.