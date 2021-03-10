Active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode drops below 4,000

Kozhikode

Active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode dropped below 4,000 on Wednesday when 519 more people recovered from the infection. Only 3,998 people are under treatment now.

According to the District Medical Officer, 341 people were newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. A total of 332 people contracted the disease through local transmission, and the source of infection in nine persons is not known.

Kozhikode Corporation reported 71 locally acquired infections, Koyilandy and Villiappally 24 each, Atholi 15, and Ayanchery 12. As many as 6,306 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate is 5.4%.

