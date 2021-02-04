Active COVID-19 caseload drops in Kozhikode as more people recover

The number of recoveries from SARS-CoV-2 infection exceeded that of fresh cases in Kozhikode on Thursday, bringing down the active caseload here.

According to the District Medical Officer, 838 people were discharged from hospitals and other facilities while 676 people newly tested positive for the virus. Active caseload from Kozhikode dropped to 7,478. A total of 6,025 people are under home isolation.

As many as 6,643 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 10.17%.

There were 653 locally acquired infections and the source of 19 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 151 cases of local transmission, 34 in Kunnummal, 28 in Kadalundi and 23 in Vadakara.

As many as 2,355 health workers were given the vaccine on Thursday.