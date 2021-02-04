Kozhikode

Active COVID-19 caseload drops in Kozhikode as more people recover

The number of recoveries from SARS-CoV-2 infection exceeded that of fresh cases in Kozhikode on Thursday, bringing down the active caseload here.

According to the District Medical Officer, 838 people were discharged from hospitals and other facilities while 676 people newly tested positive for the virus. Active caseload from Kozhikode dropped to 7,478. A total of 6,025 people are under home isolation.

As many as 6,643 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 10.17%.

There were 653 locally acquired infections and the source of 19 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 151 cases of local transmission, 34 in Kunnummal, 28 in Kadalundi and 23 in Vadakara.

As many as 2,355 health workers were given the vaccine on Thursday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 11:50:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/active-covid-19-caseload-drops-in-kozhikode-as-more-people-recover/article33753624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY