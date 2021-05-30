Active COVID-19 caseload drops below 20,000 in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

30 May 2021 20:07 IST

1,306 people test positive while 2,669 recover from infection

The active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode district dropped to 19,983 on Sunday when 2,669 more people recovered from the infection. As many as 1,306 new cases were reported.

According to the District Medical Officer, the daily test positivity rate is 13.78% when 9,762 samples were tested. Of the fresh cases, 1,287 were due to local transmission of the infection, and the source of 17 others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 322 cases of locally acquired infections, Olavanna 61, and Chathamangalam 38.

Hospital opened

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas opened a new COVID hospital in Kadalundi grama panchayat that falls in his Assembly constituency, Beypore. It was set up as part of the ‘Nammude Beypore’ initiative in view of the increasing number of fresh cases being reported from there. A building belonging to a palliative care society has been converted into the hospital, which has 20 beds with oxygen support. It has a lab and an oxygen plant as well. Sources said some of those undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, could be shifted here.

Donation

The Kozhikode district higher secondary career guidance and adolescent counselling cell donated ventilators to the MCH, as part of the ‘Jeevadhara’ initiative. Cell district coordinator P.K. Shaji said that over ₹12 lakh was collected from teachers, non-teachers and other staff in schools in just six days. Since the teachers had set a collection target of ₹9 lakh, the rest of the amount would be utilised to buy syringe pumps and non-invasive ventilation (NIV) masks, he added.