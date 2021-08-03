Active COVID-19 caseload crosses 25,000 in Kozhikode

2,416 new cases; test positivity rate at 13.21%

As many as 2,416 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 25,329.

According to the District Medical Officer, 2,397 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 12 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 375 locally acquired infections, Kunnamangalam 83, Koyilandy 73, Omassery 66, Kakkodi 69, Chathamangalam 67, Peruvayal 64, Feroke and Payyoli 56, and Thalakkulathur 55. As many as 18,611 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 13.21%. A total of 1,864 people recovered from the infection.