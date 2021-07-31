Kozhikode

Active COVID-19 case pool surges in Kozhikode

The active COVID-19 case pool in Kozhikode surged to 24,332 on Saturday when 2,113 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district.

According to the district medical officer, 2,090 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 15 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 288 locally acquired infections, Olavanna 108, Koduvally 81, and Koyilandy 53, Chemanchery and Maniyoor 48. As many as 15,030 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 14.28%. There were 1,686 recoveries.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2021 8:29:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/active-covid-19-case-pool-surges-in-kozhikode/article35654750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY