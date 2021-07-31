Active COVID-19 case pool surges in Kozhikode

2,113 fresh cases; test positivity rate 14.28%

The active COVID-19 case pool in Kozhikode surged to 24,332 on Saturday when 2,113 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district.

According to the district medical officer, 2,090 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 15 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 288 locally acquired infections, Olavanna 108, Koduvally 81, and Koyilandy 53, Chemanchery and Maniyoor 48. As many as 15,030 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 14.28%. There were 1,686 recoveries.