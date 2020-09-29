Active cases cross 6,000 mark in Kozhikode

918 more test positive in the district

Active COVID-19 cases crossed the 6,000-mark in Kozhikode on Monday, when 918 people were newly found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the district. The highest number of cases continued to be reported from here for the second consecutive day.

According to the District Medical Officer (DMO), 6,042 people from the district are now undergoing treatment for the disease. Of them, 2,337 are in home isolation. As many as 863 people acquired the infection through local transmission. The source was unknown among 44 persons. There are 16 health workers among the fresh cases. A total of 645 people recovered too.

Kozhikode Corporation continues to have the highest number of locally acquired infections at 266. Chekkiad has 80 cases, Ramanattukara 69, Peruvayal 56, Olavanna 47, and Perumanna 46.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old man from Malappuram died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Monday, while two men, aged 74 and 60, from Kozhikode died on Sunday.

In Malappuram

Malappuram district saw a lull in COVID-19 cases after nine days on Monday. District officials said 405 had tested positive for the virus in Malappuram on Monday. There were 399 recoveries in the district. While 374 of the new cases were found to have contracted the virus through direct local contacts, there were 15 cases with unidentifiable sources of infection. There were two health workers among those tested positive on Monday. The number of people currently being quarantined in Malappuram rose to 36,689. Officials said there were 4,744 active cases in the district.

In Palakkad

As many as 378 people tested positive for the virus in Palakkad district on Monday. While 220 of them were found to have contracted the virus through local contact, 55 cases came from other States and 18 from abroad. Health officials said there were 85 cases with unidentifiable sources of infection. They said there were 200 recoveries in the district on Monday.

In Thrissur

Thrissur recorded 383 COVID-19 cases on Monday. According to an official press release, 365 people contracted the infection through local contact. The source of infection in six cases is not known. As many as 4,251 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while 964 patients are under home observation. In all, 240 people were discharged on Monday.

In Wayanad

Forty-four persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Monday. Of the total number of cases reported on the day, 43 persons contracted the virus through contact, while one person returned from Karnataka. The district has so far reported 3,259 cases. Of them, 2,543 have recovered from the disease, including 63 persons on Monday. As many as 3,799 persons are under observation in the district.

In Kannur

In Kannur district, 310 more tested positive for the virus on Monday. As many as 251 of them contracted the infection through local contact, while six persons came from abroad, 30 returned from other states. Among the infected are 23 health workers.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 122 persons tested positive on Monday. Of them, 114 persons contracted the infection through local contact, while six came from other States and two from abroad.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod bureaus)