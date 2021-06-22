Active cases below 10,000 in Kozhikode

817 test positive; test positivity rate 9.99%

The active COVID-19 caseload dropped below 10,000 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

Only 817 people tested positive for the virus and 992 people recovered from the infection, the district medical officer said in a release. The number of people under treatment now is 9,987.

There were 806 cases of local transmission of the infection while the source of 11 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 226 locally acquired infections. As many as 8,370 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 9.99%.

Mega vaccination

A mega COVID-19 vaccination camp of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation will begin at Tagore Centenary Hall from 10 a.m.on Wednesday.

Of the 300 doses available per day, 150 doses will be administered to those who have registered online for the second dose of the vaccine. On the first day, the remaining 150 doses will be administered to 20 people each from wards 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 who have completed 84 days after their first doses, by spot registration through the ward level Junior Public Health Nurse (JPHN). On Thursday, the same number of doses will be administered to people from wards 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. On Friday, the second doses will be administered to those from wards 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29.

Besides, 50% of the total available doses will be provided through spot registration as second doses in all the vaccination centres under the corporation. Those who require the second doses may contact the ward JPHN or Asha worker and fix the date and time before reporting at the vaccination centre.