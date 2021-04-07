Active caseload rising; 550 new cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

07 April 2021 21:48 IST

The active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode district has been steadily going up in the past few weeks after registering a decline some time ago. With 550 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, the caseload here is 4,660.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 531 cases of local transmission. The source of infection of 17 others was not known and two persons had returned from other States.

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 160 locally acquired infections, Feroke 24, Koyilandy and Puthuppady 16 each, and Kunnamangalam and Olavanna 15 each. A total of 6,418 samples were tested on the day and the daily test positivity rate was 8.98%.

