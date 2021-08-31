Active caseload reaches 31,228 in Kozhikode

3,066 fresh cases reported in district; TPR at 22%

The active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode district reached 31,228 on Tuesday when 3,066 fresh cases were reported from here.

According to the District Medical Officer, 25,500 of the infected are in home isolation. As many as 534 others are in government hospitals, and 1,300 in private hospitals. The rest are in first line-treatment centres, second-line treatment centres and grama panchayat-level domiciliary centres.

Of the fresh cases on Tuesday, 3,030 were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 28 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 509 cases of locally acquired infections. A total of 14,181 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 22%. As many as 2,709 people recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, the Health Department claimed that vaccination was moving at a brisk pace in the district, with 25,01,504 people getting the jab so far. A total of 18,32,800 people have got the first dose and 6,68,704 have got both the doses. As many as 13,145 bed-ridden patients getting palliative care support have got the vaccine along with 8,953 differently abled persons.