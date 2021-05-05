Active caseload of Kozhikode crosses 50,000-mark

Kozhikode

05 May 2021 19:50 IST

5,180 people test positive in the district; 3,762 recover

Fresh COVID-19 cases surged again in Kozhikode on Wednesday when 5,180 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The active caseload of the district reached 50,504.

There were 3,762 recoveries too.

According to the District Medical Officer, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 28.06% when 19,734 samples were tested. There were 5,078 cases of local transmission, and the source of 88 infections was not known. Twelve people had returned from other States and two from abroad.

The Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 1,251 locally acquired infections, Feroke 150, Maniyoor 143, Vadakara 126, Kadalundy 121, Chorod 102, and Thamarassery 101. Of the total active caseload, 42,437 people are in home isolation.

Private hospitals

Meanwhile, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao asked private hospitals to set aside 50% of beds for COVID-19 treatment.

At an online meeting with representatives of private hospitals, he said any denial of treatment would invite legal action. Mr. Rao said hospital infrastructure needed to be strengthened in the wake of the rise in number of new patients each day.

Details on the availability of ventilators and beds should be updated on the COVID Jagratha portal four times a day. Patients come to Kozhikode from Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts as well.

More ventilators should be provided to ensure expert treatment. All hospitals should open help desks. If any hospital is not able to provide treatment, the patient should be referred to other places.