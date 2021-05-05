Kozhikode

Active caseload of Kozhikode crosses 50,000-mark

Fresh COVID-19 cases surged again in Kozhikode on Wednesday when 5,180 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The active caseload of the district reached 50,504.

There were 3,762 recoveries too.

According to the District Medical Officer, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 28.06% when 19,734 samples were tested. There were 5,078 cases of local transmission, and the source of 88 infections was not known. Twelve people had returned from other States and two from abroad.

The Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 1,251 locally acquired infections, Feroke 150, Maniyoor 143, Vadakara 126, Kadalundy 121, Chorod 102, and Thamarassery 101. Of the total active caseload, 42,437 people are in home isolation.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2021 7:50:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/active-caseload-of-kozhikode-crosses-50000-mark/article34491369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY