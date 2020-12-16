Kozhikode

Active caseload falls to 6,182 in Kozhikode

Staff Reporter KOZHIKODE 16 December 2020 00:18 IST
Updated: 16 December 2020 00:18 IST

District reports 276 new infections on Tuesday; test positivity rate 7.07%

The active COVID-19 case load in Kozhikode district fell to 6,182 on Tuesday against the backdrop of a fall in fresh cases that resulted from reduced number of tests.

According to the District Medical Officer, only 276 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on the day, of whom 258 acquired the infection through local transmission. Only 3,904 lab tests were performed and the daily test positivity rate is 7.07%. There were 487 recoveries. Kozhikode Corporation was the biggest cluster of infection from where 103 cases were reported.

Meanwhile, six deaths owing to COVID-19 were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Monday.

In Wayanad

As many as 281 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Tuesday.

Of the new cases 279 patients, including one health worker, were infected through local contact.

The district has so far reported 13,708 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 11,616 have recovered from the disease, including 162 persons on the day. The total number of active cases as on date is 2,011 in the district.

