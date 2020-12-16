Active caseload falls to 6,182 in Kozhikode

The active COVID-19 case load in Kozhikode district fell to 6,182 on Tuesday against the backdrop of a fall in fresh cases that resulted from reduced number of tests.
According to the District Medical Officer, only 276 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on the day, of whom 258 acquired the infection through local transmission. Only 3,904 lab tests were performed and the daily test positivity rate is 7.07%. There were 487 recoveries. Kozhikode Corporation was the biggest cluster of infection from where 103 cases were reported.
Meanwhile, six deaths owing to COVID-19 were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Monday.
In Wayanad
As many as 281 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Tuesday.
Of the new cases 279 patients, including one health worker, were infected through local contact.
The district has so far reported 13,708 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 11,616 have recovered from the disease, including 162 persons on the day. The total number of active cases as on date is 2,011 in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath