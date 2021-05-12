Kozhikode

Active caseload falls below 50,000 in Kozhikode

The active COVID-19 caseload has fallen below 50,000 in Kozhikode district with recoveries exceeding fresh cases. On Wednesday, 5,540 persons were discharged from various health facilities while 4,418 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the District Medical Officer, 16,309 results were made available and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 28.69%. The active caseload in the district now is 47,158. There were 4,351 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of infection of 66 others was not known.

