Active caseload drops below 6,000 in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

17 February 2021 23:52 IST

More recoveries than fresh cases in past few weeks

The active COVID-19 case load seems to be declining in Kozhikode district after a surge in January, if the data released by the Health Department are any indication.

According to the District Medical Officer, with 880 people recovering on Wednesday, the number of infected persons here is 5,990.

The number of active cases had dropped below 6,000 in January first week. The active case pool, however, reached the 8,000-mark in subsequent weeks when there was a steady rise in the number of newly infected persons. Media reports had said that Kozhikode was among the 13 districts in the country with a high active case load. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) too was high as it oscillated between 8% and 13%.

However, in the past few weeks, there have been more recoveries than fresh cases.

While 486 people were reportedly infected on Wednesday, there were 880 recoveries. On Tuesday, 866 people recovered from the infection and 424 new cases were reported. The daily TPR seems to be falling below 8% these days.

A release from the DMO said that there were 471 locally acquired infections on Wednesday while the source of 14 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 114 cases, Koduvally 21, and Unnikulam 16. As many as 7,841 samples were tested and the daily TPR is 6.19%.