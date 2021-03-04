Active caseload drops below 5,000 in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

04 March 2021 02:10 IST

1,008 people vaccinated in mega camp

The active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode district dropped below 5,000 on Wednesday when 605 people recovered from the infection. Only 4,963 people are under treatment for COVID-19 here now.

Only 399 fresh cases were detected on the day, according to the District Medical Officer. A total of 383 cases were locally acquired infections and the source of 13 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 90 cases of local transmission, Koyilandy, 17 and Kuruvattoor 15. As many as 5,832 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 6.84%.

Meanwhile, 1,008 people were vaccinated at the three-day mega camp that concluded at the Tagore Centenary Hall on Wednesday. Around 100 of them were people aged above 60. According to Health Department officials, 1,151 people, most of them officials designated for the election duty, were vaccinated there in the previous days.

As many as 26 private hospitals, including major ones such as Baby Memorial Hospital, Aster MIMS Hospital, Fathima Hospital, too have the facility for vaccination.