Active caseload drops below 3,000 in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

23 March 2021 00:13 IST

The active COVID-19 caseload dropped to 2,839 in Kozhikode district on Monday when only 114 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 264 others recovered from the infection.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 107 locally acquired infections, and the source of two others was not known. Others came from outside the State or from abroad. Kozhikode Corporation reported 33 cases of local transmission, Peruvayal nine and Koyilandy six. As many as 2,957 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 3.85%.

