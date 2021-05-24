Active caseload declines to 25,108

The active case pool of COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district dropped to 25,108 on Monday when 3,321 more people recovered from the infection. As many as 1,256 people newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Only 7,626 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 17.09%. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 1,225 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of 30 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 394 cases of locally acquired infections, Ramanattukara 69, Peruvayal 54, and Kadalundy 52.

As many as 20,624 people are under home isolation.