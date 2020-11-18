Active caseload below 8,000-mark in Kozhikode

644 more test positive, 831 recover from disease

Kozhikode recorded 644 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 614 were cases of local transmission.

Of the new patients, six each had returned from abroad and other States. In 18 cases, the source of infection could not be traced. Eleven health workers have also been infected.

With 831 patients recovering from the disease, there are 7,969 active cases in the district and 26,063 people under observation.

Poll campaign

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has called for strict adherence to the COVID protocol during the poll campaign in the district. He said not more than five people should be part of campaign groups visiting houses and urged party workers to make better use of social media rather than distributing brochures. He said rallies and crowds should be avoided and restrictions should be kept in mind while organising gatherings. Honouring candidates using garlands and bouquets have also been banned.

In Wayanad

A total of 97 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 923.

Of the new cases, 90 patients, including two health workers, were infected through local contact and seven persons came from other States.

As many as 116 people recovered from COVID-19 on the day.