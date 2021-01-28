Active case load inches close to 8,000 in Kozhikode

The active COVID-19 case load from Kozhikode district reached 7,920 on Thursday when 584 fresh cases were reported from the district.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 569 locally acquired infections and the source of 13 others was not known.

Local transmission

Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 135 of the local cases of transmission, Koduvally 32, Kakkodi 27, and Thamarassery 20. As many as 5,393 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 10.82%. There were 610 recoveries.