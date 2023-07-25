HamberMenu
Action-taken report sought on criminal activities of hired gangs in Kozhikode

July 25, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has asked the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) to submit an action-taken report on the alleged criminal activities of hired gangs in the city. A release said on Tuesday that a bike rider was stabbed near the police chief’s office on Pavamani Road after a verbal duel. There had been such incidents in other parts of the city as well, said K. Baijunath, commission acting chairperson and judicial member. The police official was asked to submit the report in three weeks. The issue will be taken up on August 25 at a sitting to be held at the Kozhikode collectorate.

