Action sought against illegal ads

KOZHIKODE

25 February 2020 01:01 IST

The All-Kerala Consumers’ Movement has sought action against doctors who place unauthorised advertisements in the media, claiming that they can cure diseases such as diabetes, cancer, thyroid deficiencies and sexual disorders. The organisation said some illegal medical practitioners too were found to be placing such ads, which is against the Drugs and Magical Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements), Act, 1954.

