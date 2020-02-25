Kozhikode

Action sought against illegal ads

The All-Kerala Consumers’ Movement has sought action against doctors who place unauthorised advertisements in the media, claiming that they can cure diseases such as diabetes, cancer, thyroid deficiencies and sexual disorders. The organisation said some illegal medical practitioners too were found to be placing such ads, which is against the Drugs and Magical Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements), Act, 1954.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 1:02:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/action-sought-against-illegal-ads/article30907581.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY