Action sought against denial of vote to MGS

The Mananchira-Vellimadu Road Action Committee has demanded strict action against the officials responsible for historian MGS Narayanan being denied his chance to cast his vote at home.

Mathew Kattikkana, working president of the committee, said in a press release that the argument of the booth level officer that he was influenced by social media posts was suspicious. MGS is over 85 years old. All his neighbours aged above 80 were provided postal ballots at home by the officials.

M.P.Vasudevan, general secretary of the committee, said that Mr.Narayanan was past 85 and was not in a position to travel to the polling booths even if the district administration made special arrangements.