Action plan ready as villages in Kozhikode brace for rain-related calamities

Residents in coastal areas concerned over efficacy of mitigation steps

A comprehensive disaster management plan incorporating local requirements is ready with all the village offices in Kozhikode district as part of the preparedness to mitigate rain-related calamities. Revenue and Local Self-Government Department officials are now active admins and members of rescue service groups in different instant social media messaging applications to quickly communicate urgent requirements and request field support in times of emergency.

Revenue Department officials say the trained Community Rescue Volunteers and local body members are also part of such special purpose social media groups. They say that the team members are all equipped with basic rescue accessories to meet any emergency situation.

Based on the revised disaster management plan, the list of public and private facilities to be converted into temporary relief camps during emergency situations is now ready with local bodies and the village authorities in the district. Though no families have been shifted to such locations so far, officials make it clear that some of those staying in vulnerable upland and coastal areas will be shifted to safer locations with the strengthening of monsoon.

A challenge

“One of the main tasks this time for rescue operators is to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol. As the entry of people into relief camps is now permitted only after COVID-19 screening, rescue teams will have bigger responsibilities,” says a Revenue Department officer from Kattippara, where a massive landslip claimed 14 lives in 2018. He also adds that all the district and sub-divisional control rooms have already been activated with 24x7 service to respond quickly to distress calls.

Meanwhile, residents along the coastal areas of Vadakara and Kozhikode city have expressed concerns over the efficacy of the measures taken for their protection. According to them, the damaged seawalls are yet to be repaired in many locations.

A fishermen organisation leader from Azhiyoor says the reconstruction work on a damaged seawall between Azhithala and Kuriyadi stretch near Vadakara is still incomplete owing to shortage of funds. It will affect the safety of around 100 houses in the area, he adds.