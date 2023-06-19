HamberMenu
Action council to intensify stir for construction of Poozhithodu-Padinjarathara road

Council plans fast in front of Wayanad gate at 10 a.m. on July 24

June 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Poozhithodu-Padinjarathara action council is preparing to intensify agitation to materialise the Poozhithodu-Padinharethara road, an alternative to Wayanad Ghat Road.

A relay fast organised by the council at Padinjarathara town in the district demanding the completion of the road crossed 170 days on Monday.

More than 73% of construction works on the road had been completed, but the remaining works are yet to begin owing to technical issues, the organisers said in a release here. The remaining works could be completed in a few weeks for which only two bridges and eight culverts are to be constructed, they added. The stretch of the road from Kadiyangadu to Poozhithodu in Kozhikode district is motorable.

However, the 27.22-km-long road from Poozhithodu to Padinjarathara needs to be developed and a 16.79-km stretch covers forests. The council would stage a fast in front of the Wayanad gate at 10 a.m. on July 24, the organisers added. If the authorities fail to complete the works, the organisation would intensify agitations, the organisers warned.

A few days ago, the Padinjarathara Grama Panchayat also passed a resolution demanding resumption of construction works of the alternative road that had been inaugurated by former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran in 1994.

