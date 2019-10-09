Action committee threatens indefinite hunger strike

The Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee has threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike if the development of the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road was delayed further.

A meeting of the action committee on Tuesday decided to face the law over the booking of the office bearers of the committee recently for conducting an NH road blockage demanding that the MLAs, Ministers and the Chief Minister keep their word regarding the road development.

The NH road blockage was held on July 29 led by historian M.G.S. Narayanan. The move was in protest against no action being taken for the road widening despite the ₹100 crore fund passed on March 8 but was not sanctioned.

Though ₹50 crore was sanctioned later, the rest had not been sanctioned even after seven months.

The committee alleged that the government was playing a waiting game on the land owners who have been ready with all documents for years for their lands to be acquired for the road development.

Besides, the government had not yet started the acquisition process for the lands of those who have not given the consent letter for acquisition.

It has been over 15 years since the demand for widening of Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road has been made. The action committee was formed seven years ago at a stage when the project would have been dropped after its notification had expired. The government land has been relinquished for the purpose while compensation has been paid to many vendors while their plots were acquired.

The MLAs and the Chief Minister had promised to complete the work of the road before the end of the LDF government’s term. But the ₹50 crore released for the purpose was not enough to complete the acquisition. The committee demanded that the fund already released should be used to acquire land in the Nadakkavu region where maximum road accidents have happened on the stretch.

The committee alleged that the government’s neglect of the project and flouting of promises were an injustice to the public who had been troubled by the frequent road accidents on this stretch.