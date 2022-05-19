Action committee seeks probe into death of Abu Dhabi businessman

Statement of Haris’ mother recorded

Statement of Haris’ mother recorded

An action committee of local residents has sought a detailed probe into the death of T.P. Haris, a native of Malayamma in Kozhikode district, after the arrest of his business partner Shaibin Ashraf from Nilambur on the charge of murdering a traditional healer from Mysuru in Karnataka.

N.P. Hamsa, chairman, P. Mohammed, convener, and Shareef Malayamma, treasurer of the committee, told the media on Thursday that Haris, a businessman, was found dead at his Abu Dhabi flat on March 6, 2020. They alleged that Mr. Ashraf had an illicit affair with Haris’ wife Nasleena. He allegedly murdered Haris with the help of a team led by Sulthan Bathery native Noushad to continue this relationship and to snatch Haris’ assets.

The police got a hint about the crime after Mr. Noushad and three others attempted suicide outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on April 29 claiming a threat to their lives, following their break-up with Mr. Shaibin. While attempting suicide, they are reported to have said that Mr. Shaibin had persuaded them to kill his business partner. They also confessed to the murder of the traditional healer during police interrogation. The action committee functionaries claimed that Mr. Noushad had reportedly handed over a pen drive containing evidence of their crimes to the police.

Meanwhile, the police have begun a probe after the committee filed a complaint with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kozhikode City). A senior official on Wednesday recorded the statement of Haris’ mother.

The action committee alleged that just a week after Haris’ death, Ms. Nasleena went to Abu Dhabi and claimed all his assets, along with his personal insurance benefits. Haris’ father Beeran Kutty had a stroke in Abu Dhabi after he came to know the background behind his son’s death. He passed away recently after remaining paralysed for some time. The action committee demanded that Haris’ assets and wealth be handed over to his daughter and mother, his rightful heirs.