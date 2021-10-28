Action against illegal charging of parking fees in Kozhikode city

Kozhikode

28 October 2021 22:59 IST

Corporation to serve notices on four shopping malls

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip has promised action against shopping malls, hospitals, and business firms which charge illegal parking fees from customers in the city.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the corporation council on Thursday. Ms. Philip said that the corporation would serve notices on four shopping malls and three parking centres against which complaints had been registered. It was pointed out that the above-mentioned land had been granted to these firms by the corporation. Officials of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation too had been served notice for charging parking fee on the premises of their bus terminal on Mavoor Road. However, their explanation was not found to be satisfactory and follow-up action would be taken.

Basheer memorial

The council approved a detailed project report for the construction of a memorial for the late Vaikom Mohammed Basheer at Beypore. The revised project cost would be ₹16.12 crore. A community hall on BC Road would be demolished for the purpose. The DPR was prepared by Space Art.

Meanwhile, BJP councillors led by T. Raneesh staged a walkout after they were denied permission by the chair to raise the controversy related to the KSRTC bus terminal on Mavoor Road. The Mayor clarified that the issue was not related to the corporation.

The corporation decided to reduce the lease period for taking an electric car for the Kudumbashree Mission on rent to a year. Earlier, it was planned to take the car on a monthly rent of ₹27,540 for eight years. The total rent amount would have come to ₹27.76 lakh, much above the original price of the car. Councillors of the United Democratic Front had opposed this. The decision to reduce the lease period was put to vote and the UDF and the BJP recorded their dissent note. N.C. Moyin Kutty, a member of the ruling party, too raised the doubt whether it was better to buy the vehicle than taking it on rent for long.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahmed and standing committee chairperson P. Divakaran claimed that taking vehicles on rent was a policy decision of the State government.