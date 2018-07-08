Acidic foam found in well, samples collected

more-in

Health Department personnel have collected water samples from two wells in Kakkodi grama panchayat in Kozhikode district after an unusual acidic foam was noticed there earlier this week. While scientists claim that the phenomenon is quite unheard of in the area, local health workers have taken steps to avoid outbreak of contagious diseases.

Baburaj P.C., junior health inspector, primary health centre, Kakkodi, told The Hindu on Saturday that oil layers with an acidic character were found in one well while the water in the other one had a pungent smell. Both the wells are separated by a distance of 15 metres.

Though the house owners, Meparambath Ramakrishnan and Panoliyil Choyi, tried to empty the water twice, it did not help and the foam continued to appear. “Both the wells were chlorinated. Water-borne diseases have not been reported from the area in the recent past,” he said.

Results in two weeks

The results of the chemical and biological examination of the water samples at the Regional Analytical Lab here were expected within two weeks, Mr. Baburaj said.

Meanwhile, sources in the water samples division of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management pointed out that there was a possibility of the release of carbon dioxide if there was limestone beneath the earth and that could be reason for the emission of the foam.

M. Mohanan, chairperson, standing committee on health, Kakkodi grama panchayat, claimed there had no pollution-related complaints from the residents in the area.