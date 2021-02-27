Achieve development goals, local body representatives told

Kozhikode

27 February 2021 02:21 IST

Workshop conducted for panel chairpersons of civic bodies

A workshop on sustainable development organised by the Kozhikode District Panchayat with the support of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) here on Friday stressed the need for having a set of well-defined goals to accomplish the development missions which will help assess social changes accurately.

Addressing the session attended by heads and standing committee chairpersons of various local bodies, KILA Director Joy Elaman said local body representatives should be ready to explain how local bodies changed during their tenure, apart from highlighting what they had done during their term.

“Through sustainable development, we wanted to achieve the proposed 17 development goals by the United Nations with focus on projects which will eradicate poverty, ensure a hunger-free world, good public health, and good education,” he said.

People’s plan

Referring to the changes witnessed by Kerala after the introduction of People’s Planning, he said an overall development covering the four sectors mentioned by the United Nations was achieved by Kerala in the past 25 years.

“Whatever we cover under local development activities are now part of the global sustainable development programme of the UN,” he explained.

Sessions were held on four different topics based on the UN’s Development concept.

Mayor Beena Philip opened the training sessions. Local body heads who could not turn up due to COVID-19 regulations attended it online from various locations.