Achieve development goals, local body representatives told

A workshop on sustainable development organised by the Kozhikode District Panchayat with the support of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) here on Friday stressed the need for having a set of well-defined goals to accomplish the development missions which will help assess social changes accurately.
Addressing the session attended by heads and standing committee chairpersons of various local bodies, KILA Director Joy Elaman said local body representatives should be ready to explain how local bodies changed during their tenure, apart from highlighting what they had done during their term.
“Through sustainable development, we wanted to achieve the proposed 17 development goals by the United Nations with focus on projects which will eradicate poverty, ensure a hunger-free world, good public health, and good education,” he said.
People’s plan
Referring to the changes witnessed by Kerala after the introduction of People’s Planning, he said an overall development covering the four sectors mentioned by the United Nations was achieved by Kerala in the past 25 years.
“Whatever we cover under local development activities are now part of the global sustainable development programme of the UN,” he explained.
Sessions were held on four different topics based on the UN’s Development concept.
Mayor Beena Philip opened the training sessions. Local body heads who could not turn up due to COVID-19 regulations attended it online from various locations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath