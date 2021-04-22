Accused in textile shop burning case arrested

The Chevayur police on Thursday arrested a Thamarassery native who was allegedly part of a gang that set afire a newly opened textile shop at Parambil Bazaar. P.K. Noushad, the suspect in the incident, was arrested with the support of the City Crime Squad.

The accused who was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday after COVID-19 test, reportedly revealed to the police that there were two others who helped him in the crime. The first accused in the case who reportedly escaped to Dubai after the incident would be brought back soon for further interrogation, the police said.

It was on April 8 that the two-storey textile shop was set afire by an unidentified gang. The owner had claimed a loss of ₹1.5 crore in the incident. According to police, the attack was the result of a personal rivalry between the textile shop owner and the first accused at large.