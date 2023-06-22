HamberMenu
Accused in sexual assault case remanded in judicial custody

The 40-year-old is a leader of a local criminal gang in Kozhikode, say police sources

June 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor boy on the Kozhikode beach was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Nainook, the suspect in the case, was nabbed by a team of officers from the Kozhikode Town police station.

According to police sources, the man assaulted the 16-year-old boy while he was playing on the beach along with his friends on Wednesday morning. He had also tried to attack the boy’s friends, the police said.

The Panniyankara native was charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A senior police officer from the Town station said the suspect was the leader of a local criminal gang in Kozhikode city. 

Three others who allegedly colluded with Nainook in various other crimes were also arrested on Wednesday night. Nishad Ali, 35, Sajar, 36, and Jasim, 35, were arrested with the support of Panniyankara police and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Police sources said the three were also involved in attacking the police squad that nabbed Nainook. 

